Man Critical After Shooting In Severn: Police

Officers were patrolling near the 1100 block of Reece Road in Severn around 6:05 p.m. when they were approached by the 31-year-old victim, who had suffered a life-threatening gunshot wound to the torso.

A follow-up investigation found that the victim was shot by a male wearing dark clothing in front of a residence in the 8500 block of Pioneer Drive.

Officers treated the man at the scene before EMS crews transported him to a nearby hospital for critical injuries.

The investigation is being led by Western District Detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact 410-222-6155. Those wishing to remain anonymous are asked to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

