Man Busted With 1,000+ Child Porn Images On iPad In Annapolis Gets 10 Years In Prison

Keith Lionel Brown, 65, pleaded guilty this week to 10 counts of possession of child pornography in Anne Arundel County Circuit Court after he was found with more than 1,000 files of child porn on his device.

Detectives from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were tipped off by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) for images containing child pornography being uploaded to an Apple iCloud account searched through the Quora website, according to State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess.

Once it was determined that the IP address attached to the account was linked to Brown, Apple provided investigators with account content, which included 461 images of child porn.

That was only the first grisly discovery.

A subsequent search and seizure at Brown's Annapolis home led to the recovery of 113 DVDs, 12 magazines, 13 photos, and three VHS tapes including child pornography.

A search of Brown's iPad alone revealed over 1,000 files of child pornography, they noted.

Brown ultimately confessed to owning the account and advised that illicit materials of children under the age of 10 could be found on his devices.

"The number of files containing child pornography found on (Brown's) device is abhorrent and an eye-opening reminder that sexual crimes committed against vulnerable children are pervasive in and outside of our community," Leitess said.

"My office is committed to keeping predators like (Brown) accountable and deter further crimes through prison time, treatment, and a lengthy backup sentence should any violations be committed."

Brown was sentenced to 50 years in prison with all but 10 years suspended, as well five years of supervised probation.

Prosecutors had been pushing for a 30-year sentence.

A judge also ordered that he register as a Tier III Sex Offender, forfeit all seized devices, not own any internet accessible device, have no contact with a minor child, and complete the Sex Offender Program at the Johns Hopkins Center for the Study, Prevention, and Treatment for Sexual Trauma.

