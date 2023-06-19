Man Asleep Behind The Wheel With Handgun In Glen Burnie Busted With Stash Of Drugs: Police

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called at approximately 4:45 a.m. on Sunday, June 18 to the area of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard and Amberly Road in Glen Burnie, where they found Linthicum resident Demario Murrell Johnson, 31, asleep with a semi-automatic weapon in his lap, according to police.

Once stirred, Johnson was taken into custody without further incident, though his troubles were only just beginning.

Further investigation led to the seizure of:

34 capsules of heroin;

4.2 grams of crack cocaine;

1.8 grams of powder cocaine;

Marijuana;

An unknown pill;

Four cell phones;

$310 in cash.

Johnson was arrested and is facing multiple drug and other charges. No information about his initial court appearance was released by the department.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.