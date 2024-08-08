Man Angry About Speeding Drivers Pointed Shotgun At Motorist In Annapolis, Police Say

Wayne Scott Williams, 66, was arrested on Thursday morning after multiple complaints were made about a man upset about speeding in the neighborhood.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, Williams was displeased about drivers in his neighborhood, and pointed a shotgun at a passing motorist in response, causing concern for some neighbors.

Annapolis Police Capt. Justin Klinedinst said that the department has received multiple complaints in the past few years about reckless drivers, though "each has been addressed through visible enforcement and/or variable message signs. "

