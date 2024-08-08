Overcast 78°

SHARE

Man Angry About Speeding Drivers Pointed Shotgun At Motorist In Annapolis, Police Say

A raging mad man brandishing a shotgun was taken into custody following an incident with a driver in Annapolis, police say.

Annapolis Police

Annapolis Police

 Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Mhugg (Mike Hugg)
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Wayne Scott Williams, 66, was arrested on Thursday morning after multiple complaints were made about a man upset about speeding in the neighborhood.

According to the Annapolis Police Department, Williams was displeased about drivers in his neighborhood, and pointed a shotgun at a passing motorist in response, causing concern for some neighbors.

Annapolis Police Capt. Justin Klinedinst said that the department has received multiple complaints in the past few years about reckless drivers, though "each has been addressed through visible enforcement and/or variable message signs. "

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE