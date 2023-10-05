Man Already Behind Bars Charged With Murdering 18-Year-Old In Annapolis: Police

In January, Annapolis resident Reco Johnson was found shot and killed in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, days before investigators identified Richard Naylor, 30, as a suspect in the shooting.

According to the police, the investigation into the fatal shooting found that Johnson had a handgun on him at the time he was killed, and there were at least three shooters on Jan. 22.

On Jan. 26, Nayor was identified by his driver's license and he was taken into a custody on a separate arrest warrant and has been held at the detention center since.

This week, authorities announced that Naylor has been served on a separate arrest warrant for Johnson's death, and he's been charged with murder, multiple counts of attempted murder, and other offenses.

Naylor was already in custody in Baltimore for a different incident, and Naylor is still being held pending his transport back to Anne Arundel County.

