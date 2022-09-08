Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice
VIDEO: SPCA Of Anne Arundel County Intake Building Devastated By Recent Round Of Storms

Annie DeVoe
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County suffered major damage in severe storms over the weekend.
The SPCA of Anne Arundel County suffered major damage in severe storms over the weekend. Photo Credit: SPCA of Anne Arundel County (Facebook)

Several animals have been displaced after a heavy round of storms caused severe damage to the SPCA of Anne Arundel County, officials say.

In the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 5, the storms destroyed several kennels in the building, as shown in a video posted by the SPCA.

The damage was so severe, the animals needed to be temporarily relocated with assistance from volunteers and fosters.

Luckily, no injuries to any animals were reported in the incident, with the SPCA thanking those who stepped up in their time of need, and announcing future plans as they rebuild.

"Thank you, everyone, for the outpouring of support and offers to help! As soon as we know where we are and where to go from here, we will let you know what we may need," said the SPCA. "Right now, we are still working with contractors to be sure the building is safe to go in before we can even think of the clean-up".

The SPCA is asking those interested in adopting animals to please be patient as they figure out their next steps.

