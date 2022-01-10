Maryland Teen Stuns On 'The Voice' With Four Chair Turns

A 17-year-old girl from Maryland wowed judges on NBC's "The Voice."

Parijita Bastola, of Severna Park, performed Labrinth's "Jealous" on the Sept. 27 episode, all while making history as the first Nepalese American to audition on the singing show.

Seconds into the song, John Legend whipped his chair around. Then came Camila Cabello, the Gwen Stefani, and finally Blake Shelton.

The judges couldn't believe Parijita is only 17. Cabello says the teen's performance was her favorite song so far, and gave her chills. Stefani calls the teen "natural."

Bastola listens to Nepalese music but says her favorite types are R&B and soul.

Click here to watch the full performance.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.