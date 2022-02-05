Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.

Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.

Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the factors the website looked at in choosing the best beaches in the country.

"Ten miles of white-sand beach plus a three-mile boardwalk packed with amusement park rides, bike rentals, shops, and delectable treats make Ocean City Beach a popular vacation spot," the website says.

"You'll find a variety of hotels, restaurants, and even a brewery on the boardwalk. Jet skiing, surf fishing, and fishing charters are popular here as well."

Click here for the full list from Travel And Leisure.

