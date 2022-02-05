Contact Us
Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate
Return to your home site

Menu

Anne Arundel Daily Voice serves Annapolis, Arnold, Brooklyn Park, Crofton, Ferndale, Glen Burnie, Maryland City, Odenton, Pasadena, Riviera Beach, Severna Park & South Gate

Nearby Sites

  • Baltimore
    serves Carney, Catonsville, Dundalk, Essex, Lochearn, Middle River, Milford Mill, Owings Mills, Parkville, Perry Hall, Pikesville, Reisterstown, Towson & Woodlawn
  • Howard
    serves Columbia, Elkridge, Ellicott City, Ilchester & Scaggsville
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
Lifestyle

Maryland Beach Named Among 25 Best In America

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Ocean City Beach
Ocean City Beach Photo Credit: Ocean City Beach Patrol Facebook

You don't have to go to Hawaii to find a great beach. Well, you can — or you can stay right here in Maryland.

Not only is Ocean City Beach a good beach, it's among the 25 best in America, TravelAndLeisure.com says.

Privacy, accessible parking, boardwalk and public transportation are just some of the factors the website looked at in choosing the best beaches in the country.

"Ten miles of white-sand beach plus a three-mile boardwalk packed with amusement park rides, bike rentals, shops, and delectable treats make Ocean City Beach a popular vacation spot," the website says. 

"You'll find a variety of hotels, restaurants, and even a brewery on the boardwalk. Jet skiing, surf fishing, and fishing charters are popular here as well."

Click here for the full list from Travel And Leisure.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.