Life In Prison For Son Responsible For Butchering Mother In Tracy's Landing: State's Attorney

Andrew Beavers was sentenced to life in prison for the first-degree murder of his mother, cybersecurity executive Juanita Naomi Koilpillai, 58, whose body was found poorly outside of their home after being reported missing.

Anne Arundel County State's Attorney Anne Colt Leitess added that on top of the life sentence, Beavers was also hit with three years on a weapons charge.

On July 25, 2021, prosecutors say that members of the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to the 6300 block of Genoa Road in Tracy's Landing in the middle of the day, where there was a report of a man who found blood inside of the home of his girlfriend.

While searching the home, police found blood in the master bedroom that led to the outside of the residence, where they found Koilpillai's body in a marshy area still on the property, covered in grass and other debris.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, her death was ruled a homicide via multiple stab wounds.

In total, Koilpillai suffered 65 defense wounds and 38 cutting and stab wounds.

Before her death, Koilpillai was the Founder and CEO of Waverly Labs. The Cloud Security Alliance has since named an award in her honor.

A witness was able to point investigators to Beavers, who had reportedly assaulted her in the past. He - as well as his mother's car, which he was known to drive - were also missing at the time the body was found.

The day after Koilpillai's body was discovered, police investigators located Beavers and the missing vehicle in Leesburg, where at the time, he was bleeding from his hand and was unable to provide an explanation.

Days later, DNA evidence showed a mixture of blood found on the suspected murder weapon was that of the victim and her son.

Beavers had originally filed a Not Criminally Responsible Plea, claiming that he could not appreciate the criminality of his actions or control his contact due to a mental disorder.

The judge was having none of that.

Beavers was found guilty of first-degree murder in August following a weeklong trial in August last year, and days later a judge found him criminally responsible for her death.

"Despite having love and support, (Beavers) had assaulted his mother in the past and then ultimately ended her life," Leitess said. "His mother provided him with a place to live, a vehicle to drive, and only wanted the best for her son.

"This sentence holds him accountable for his actions and provides justice for Juanita's family and loved ones."

