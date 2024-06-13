Keith Paul Kelly, 63, has been accused of a hate crime following an incident that turned ugly and resulted in him assaulting and pointing a weapon at his victim in Brooklyn during the Wednesday afternoon commute.

Police say that at approximately 4:50 p.m. on June 12, officers were called to the area of Marshall Road and 8th Avenue to investigate a reported assault.

According to the initial investigation, Kelly used racial epitaphs, and both vehicles came to a stop in Brooklyn when he allegedly assaulted his victim and pointed what turned out to be a BB gun at him.

Kelly allegedly then fetched a hammer from his vehicle and smashed the side window of his victim's Toyota Corolla.

The Brooklyn resident was arrested and charged for the incident. The hammer and BB gun used in the assault were also recovered.

