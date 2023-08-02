Joyriding Teens Take Stolen Car From Baltimore Into Anne Arundel Before Crash: Police

Shortly before midnight, the Baltimore Police Aviation Unit alerted the Anne Arundel County Police Department about a stolen vehicle that was tracked to the area of Doris Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn.

Police say that five minors were seen getting out of the stolen Hyundai Sonata and getting into a Kia Sportage which crashed in a yard at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Following the crash landing, all five minors fled the vehicle, though four were quickly apprehended by responding officers. The fifth was able to scurry away but was arrested after a “lengthy” foot chase.

Three Baltimore teens - ages 13, 13, and 14 - were arrested and charged for the stolen vehicle and crash. Two minors were unable to be charged under Maryland law due to their ages.

