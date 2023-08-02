Partly Cloudy 81°

Joyriding Teens Take Stolen Car From Baltimore Into Anne Arundel Before Crash: Police

A group of joyriding teenagers who crashed into a yard in Brooklyn took Anne Arundel County Police officers for a ride overnight.

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrested the three teens on Wednesday morning.
Zak Failla
Shortly before midnight, the Baltimore Police Aviation Unit alerted the Anne Arundel County Police Department about a stolen vehicle that was tracked to the area of Doris Avenue and 4th Street in Brooklyn.

Police say that five minors were seen getting out of the stolen Hyundai Sonata and getting into a Kia Sportage which crashed in a yard at approximately 12:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2.

Following the crash landing, all five minors fled the vehicle, though four were quickly apprehended by responding officers. The fifth was able to scurry away but was arrested after a “lengthy” foot chase.

Three Baltimore teens - ages 13, 13, and 14 - were arrested and charged for the stolen vehicle and crash. Two minors were unable to be charged under Maryland law due to their ages.

