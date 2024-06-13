James Cash Gregory, 35, is an escaped prisoner from the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center.

According to investigators, he walked off from the Anne Arundel Medical Center campus at around 11 a.m. on June 13, and has not been seen since.

Gregory was described as being 5-foot-7, 180 pounds. He was last seen in the Truxtun Park area in Annapolis wearing green Detention Center pants without a shirt.

Anyone who comes into contact with him has been advised not to approach him and to call 911.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.