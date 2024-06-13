Partly Cloudy 90°

James Cash Gregory Wanted For Escaping Custody In Maryland

An escaped prisoner from DC is at large after walking out of a Maryland hospital on Thursday morning, police say.

James Cash Gregory

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

James Cash Gregory, 35, is an escaped prisoner from the Anne Arundel County Jennifer Road Detention Center.

According to investigators, he walked off from the Anne Arundel Medical Center campus at around 11 a.m. on June 13, and has not been seen since.

Gregory was described as being 5-foot-7, 180 pounds. He was last seen in the Truxtun Park area in Annapolis wearing green Detention Center pants without a shirt.

Anyone who comes into contact with him has been advised not to approach him and to call 911. 

