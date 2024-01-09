Hotel Search Leads To Massive Drug, Weapon Bust In Maryland: Police

Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie to investigate reports of a disorderly subject and arrested the man after discovering that he had outstanding warrants.

Meanwhile, officers found suspected Promethazine/Codeine in the man’s room and obtained a search warrant, which turned up the following:

A 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun

281.47 grams of suspected marijuana

Approximately 4.79 grams of suspected crack cocaine

One suspected Adderall pill

10 suspected Alprazolam pills

2.5 suspected Clonazepam pills

Approximately 1,938 grams of suspected Promethazine

The man, whose name was not released, is also prohibited from owning firearms, police added. He was charged accordingly.

