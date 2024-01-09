Rain Fog/Mist 52°

SHARE

Hotel Search Leads To Massive Drug, Weapon Bust In Maryland: Police

A disorderly subject arrest and subsequent hotel room search on Monday, Jan. 8 led to the seizure of a Glock semi-automatic handgun and several different drugs, authorities announced.

The seized items from the Red Roof Inn in Glen Burnie.

The seized items from the Red Roof Inn in Glen Burnie.

 Photo Credit: Anne Arundel County Police
Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories

Anne Arundel County Police Officers responded to the Red Roof Inn on Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie to investigate reports of a disorderly subject and arrested the man after discovering that he had outstanding warrants. 

Meanwhile, officers found suspected Promethazine/Codeine in the man’s room and obtained a search warrant, which turned up the following:

  • A 9 mm Glock semi-automatic handgun
  • 281.47 grams of suspected marijuana
  • Approximately 4.79 grams of suspected crack cocaine
  • One suspected Adderall pill
  • 10 suspected Alprazolam pills
  • 2.5 suspected Clonazepam pills 
  • Approximately 1,938 grams of suspected Promethazine

The man, whose name was not released, is also prohibited from owning firearms, police added. He was charged accordingly.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE