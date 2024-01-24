Gun, Ammo Recovered From Student's Backpack In Anne Arundel County School, Police Say

Cameron Jayce Harris was taken into custody after administrators at the Crofton High School reported to police that they had recovered a weapon that was stashed in his backpack.

The call came in at around 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 24.

According to police, Harris was brought to the office as part of a probe into a possible incident on a school bus, and during a subsequent search of his backpack, the administrators found the weapon and five loose rounds of ammunition.

The School Resource Officer took possession of the gun and bullets, and the Anne Arundel County Police Department was alerted to the incident.

There was no indication that the weapon was displayed at any point before it was located, officials said, and the Crofton resident was arrested without incident and "charged accordingly."

