Odenton native Isaiah Oludayo Olugbemi, a well-known fighter in the DMV, has been identified by investigators as the person who was found suffering from fatal gunshot wounds on Monday night in what police described as a targeted shooting.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood reported shots fired at approximately 9:45 p.m. on Monday, June 17 to the area of Meadowmist Way and Stehlik Drive, and responding officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department found Olugbemi down suffering from gunshot wounds.

The 27-year-old was rushed to the University of Maryland R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he later was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, "several residents from the neighborhood reported hearing multiple gunshots coming from outside their homes.

"Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident and not a random act of violence."

Olugbemi was remembered for his impressive boxing career and compassion for his young son, who was a fixture with him at the gym, according to friends and loved ones.

He recently won the National Golden Gloves Championship, and was planning to ditch his amateur status to turn pro.

"My heart breaks for his young son, who he used to bring to the gym quite often," Jim Hook wrote in a heartfelt post on Facebook.

"His son would have the best time as nearly every dude in the gym would take turns chasing him around," he continued. "It was only a few days ago that I got to hold him up in the air as he did sets of pull ups."

"To the DMV boxing world, we have been informed that our only male 2024 national Golden Gloves Champion Isaiah Olugbemi was unfortunately killed last night to gun violence in Anne Arundel County," DMV Boxing Legends posted on social media.

"We send our condolences to his family. May the ancstors welcome him with open arms."

"I’ll miss his humor, like challenging the young Marines to pull up competitions or reminding me that I was his good luck charm since he never lost a fight where I attended," Jim Hook added in his tribute.

"When he was finished working out you could hear his laugh pretty much anywhere in the gym.

"Most of all I will just miss my friend."

Olugbemi's death remains under investigation by the Anne Arundel County Police Department.

Investigators say that there are several homes in the area with private surveillance or doorbell cameras. Anyone with footage relevant to the investigation can contact detectives by calling (410) 222-4731.

