Former Babysitter's Son Accused Of Sexually Abusing Anne Arundel County Minors In 90s: Police

Malcolm Adams, is facing multiple rape and sex offense charges after investigators became aware of alleged sexual abuse that was occurred in the 200 block of Bishop Avenue in Brooklyn.

According to two victims, they were between the ages of 6 and 10 when they were sexually assaulted by their babysitter's son, who was between 18 and 21 years old at the time.

The victims made a report and an investigation was immediately launched, officials say.

Following a consultation with the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office, Brown was arrested on two open warrants on Thursday charging him with:

Three counts of second-degree rape;

Four counts of second-degree sexual offense;

Five counts each of third- and fourth-degree sexual offense;

Five counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Detectives are now concerned there may be additional victims. Anyone who believes they may have been targeted has been instructed to contact the department by calling (410) 222-4700.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.