Fair and Breezy 50°

SHARE

Fatal Crash Leads To Lane Closures In Anne Arundel County (Developing)

At least one person was killed in an Anne Arundel County crash on Saturday morning, leading to lengthy lane closures for most of the day, police confirmed.

Shady Side Road at Bay Breeze in Shady Side

Shady Side Road at Bay Breeze in Shady Side

Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel Arundel Police Department shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 about a fatal crash  in the area of Shady Side Road at Bay Breeze in Shady Side involving a telephone pole.

No details about the victim or events leading up to the crash were released by police investigators.

According to the department, road closures in the area can be expected throughout the day as the crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE