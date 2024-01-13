Fatal Crash Leads To Lane Closures In Anne Arundel County (Developing)

An alert was issued by the Anne Arundel Arundel Police Department shortly after 10 a.m. on Jan. 13 about a fatal crash in the area of Shady Side Road at Bay Breeze in Shady Side involving a telephone pole.

No details about the victim or events leading up to the crash were released by police investigators.

According to the department, road closures in the area can be expected throughout the day as the crash investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates when new information is released.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.