Shortly before noon on Thursday, July 11, an alert was issued by the Annapolis Police Department advising that officers, state police, and a police helicopter were hunting for the wanted 22-year-old man, who made his way to a wooded area near the Annapolis Exchange.

He didn't make it far, and shortly before 1:45 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the agency announced that Herold has been tracked down and apprehended without further incident.

The incident and search prompted Anne Arundel County Public Schools to lock down all schools in the Annapolis cluster, officials said.

It remains under investigation.

