DUI Driver Reached For Handgun During Traffic Stop In Glen Burnie: Police

Officers attempted to stop Glen Burnie resident Juan Sutton, Jr. early on Saturday morning when he was spotted committing a violation on Ritchie Highway near Warfield Way at around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 6.

While speaking with Sutton, the officer said that he showed signs of being impaired by alcohol, and during the investigation, it was determined that he had a concealed handgun in his pants, at which point he became unruly.

According to a department spokesperson, Sutton actively resisted his arrest and reached for the handgun as the officer was attempting to place him into custody, though his struggle was short-lived.

A second officer jumped into the fracas, officials said, Sutton was detained without further incident and now faces resisting arrest and other weapon charges in Anne Arundel.

