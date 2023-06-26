Date Goes Wrong For Man Robbed At Gunpoint By Unexpected Visitor In Pasadena: Police

Officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department are investigating a reported robbery in the 100 block of Dunlop Road in Pasadena, when a man got more than he bargained for after using an app to request “a date.”

The victim says that his “date” arrived at his home at approximately 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 25.

During the visit, police say that the woman went downstairs to get a cup of ice, and when she returned with a Black man with a handgun, not the ice.

The devious duo then grabbed several items from the home while the man was held at gunpoint before they fled in a dark-colored vehicle.

No injuries were reported.

Investigators described the suspects as a 5-foot-2 Black woman in her early 20s who was wearing a black crop top at the time of the encounter. The man was reportedly 5-foot-6 in his late 20s with a black hoodie and black head covering.

The incident remains under investigation on Monday afternoon.

