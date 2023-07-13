Date From Hell: Annapolis Man Robbed By Woman, Friends Hiding In Trunk, Police Say

Police say that a man reported a robbery this week that happened over the weekend after he had arranged to meet a woman that he met through a dating app that he planned to have a rendezvous with in the 600 block of Admiral Drive in Annapolis.

He got more than he bargained for.

According to investigators, the pair met, and the woman drove him to a nearby parking lot to "speak privately," at which point two more women suddenly emerged from the trunk and got into the car to rob the man.

The trio threatened their victim with a pair of scissors and demanded money from him, to which he complied and was able to flee from the vehicle before alerting the police days later.

Little information was provided by the police about the suspects, though the man said that two were between 20 and 25 years old and a third was roughly 5-foot-7 with a heavy build and multiple arm tattoos. All three were White.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line by calling (410) 222-4700.

