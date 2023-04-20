Fair 64°

SHARE

Concrete Poured Across MD Roads After Truck Overturns On Route 50 In Anne Arundel County

Traffic was temporarily tied up for miles in Maryland during the morning commute after a crash led to a massive concrete spill that caused trouble along the roadway in Anne Arundel County.

Traffic has since begun flowing more freely.
Traffic has since begun flowing more freely. Photo Credit: MDOT
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Police say that at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, a truck carrying concrete overturned when it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Route 50 and Route 665.

The crash led to powdered concrete being spilled across the road, leading to lane closures in both directions.

Four people suffered undisclosed injuries, according to police, and were taken by ambulance to the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

All eastbound lanes on Route 50 reopened before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, though cleanup efforts were still ongoing as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE