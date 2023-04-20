Concrete Poured Across MD Roads After Truck Overturns On Route 50 In Anne Arundel County

Police say that at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, a truck carrying concrete overturned when it was involved in a multi-vehicle crash at Route 50 and Route 665.

The crash led to powdered concrete being spilled across the road, leading to lane closures in both directions.

Four people suffered undisclosed injuries, according to police, and were taken by ambulance to the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

All eastbound lanes on Route 50 reopened before 10 a.m. on Thursday morning, though cleanup efforts were still ongoing as of 11 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

