Case Of Stolen Dirt Bike Comes To Curious Conclusion In Hanover

Glen Burnie resident Brandon James Totten, 26, and a 16-year-old teen are both facing charges following an incident in Hanover when the two got into it over a stolen dirt bike.

At approximately 9 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, the Anne Arundel County Police Department received reports of a crash involving a pick-up truck and dirt bike in the area of Coca-Cola Drive and Maryland Route 100.

The initial investigation found that the driver of the truck believed that he actually owned the bike, which had previously been reported stolen. In response, he proceeded to intentionally position his pick-up to pin the dirt-bike against the guardrail to prevent it from fleeing, police say.

Totten also allegedly threatened the teen dirt bike driver with handguns after pinning him in before he was able to escape.

Police say that the teen dirt bike driver was uninjured, though the ride was confirmed to have been stolen. It just wasn’t stolen from Totten, but instead to “an associate” of his,” investigators confirmed.

Both Totten and the teen were arrested and are facing various charges for their roles in the stolen dirt bike escapade. No information about an initial court appearance was released by police on Monday, June 19.

