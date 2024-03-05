Brooklyn Park Man, 20, Fatally Shot By Suspects In Stolen Van, 3 Charged: Police (Update)

Officers responding to investigate the shooting report found Tyrese Malik Williams with multiple gunshot wounds outside a home on the 100 block of Bon Air Avenue in Brooklyn Park around 2:40 p.m. Monday, March 4.

Emergency crews treated Williams at the scene and rushed him to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A follow-up investigation by homicide detectives found that Williams had just exited his home when he was struck by gunfire coming from a gray Toyota Sienna, reported stolen out of Baltimore.

The five occupants were detained in Baltimore’s Edgecomb neighborhood around 11 p.m. with help from the Baltimore Police Department helicopter unit.

Dabron Tyreek Johnson, 17, and Dicouisey Orlando Wilson, 18, both of Baltimore, were arrested and charged with the murder of Tyrese Williams. Johnson was charged as an adult.

Tykese Markel Hammond, 20, of Baltimore, was arrested on an open warrant through Frederick County, Maryland, for failing to appear in court to face motor vehicle theft charges.

A 17-year-old male and a 15-year-old male were released to their caregivers without charges.

While arrests have been made, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 410-222-4731. Those wishing to remain anonymous are encouraged to call the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

