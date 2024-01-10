Body-Worn Camera Footage Captures Violent Anne Arundel County Crash (Video)

Damione Gardner, 22, of Baltimore, was killed when a Infiniti G37 driven by Meziah Johnson smashed into a pole at the intersection of Fort Smallwood Road at the intersection of Bay Harbor Road in Pasadena on Thursday, Dec. 7, Daily Voice reported.

According to the Independent Investigations Division (IID) of the Office of the Attorney General, the vehicle was traveling on the Stoney Creek Drawbridge while two patrol vehicles from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were following seconds behind the sedan, all three vehicles at high rates of speed without their emergency lights activated.

Shortly after exiting the bridge, the sedan hit a utility pole at the the intersection around 12:05 a.m.

Bodycam footage shows officers appearing at the scene moments after the crash to examine the crumpled vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the IID at (410) 576-7070 or by email at IID@oag.state.md.us.

