Pablo Alejandro Guevara was reported missing by his family after last being seen at around 8:30 p.m. on June 26 in the area of the boat ramp at Elizabeth Landing and Brady Recreation Way in Pasadena.

At around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon, the Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert advising that his body was recovered by fire crews following a multi-agency search for the teen.

"Watchstanders issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast Notice to Mariners and deployed a Coast Guard Station Curtis Bay 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew and a Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew to begin searching the area," officials from the US Coast Guard noted.

According to investigators, before he went missing, Guevara had been swimming.

His body has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore to determine the exact cause of death.

“This is a truly tragic moment,” USCG Commander Rob Concepcion, the Chief of Response for Sector Maryland–National Captial Region stated.

“Our hearts ache for the missing swimmer’s family and friends. Despite the stormy weather and the Coast Guard being understaffed right now, we had numerous crews scouring the area in hopes of bringing the swimmer home safely.”

