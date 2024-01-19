Audi Stolen From Facebook Marketplace Vendor During Planned Meet In Annapolis: Police

An investigation has been launched by police following the robbery during a planned meet between the buyer and seller with the intention of the former purchasing a white 2011 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Premium Couple 2 in Annapolis.

According to police, at around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning, officers were called to the unit block of Silopanna Road, where the vendor advised he had just been victimized by a car thief who sped away in the car.

Police say that the wanted man showed up as a passenger in a black Mitsubishi SUV before getting into the front seat of the Audi for a test drive.

However, as the owner of the car was about to get into the passenger's seat, he drove off in an unknown vehicle with the Mitsubishi in tow behind.

Both vehicles were last seen heading outbound on West Street, past Route 2. Officials made note that there are no registration plates on the Audi due to the victim planning to sell the vehicle.

No details about the car thief were released by investigators.

