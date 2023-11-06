Assault-Style Weapons, Shotguns Recovered During Shooting Investigation In Jessup: Police

Jessup resident Tony Christopher Fendlay, 36, is facing multiple weapons charges after being busted during the investigation into shots fired in the 7800 block of Clark Road on Saturday afternoon.

At around 5:50 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department were called to an area home, where they determined that Fendlay allegedly fired several shots following an argument with his neighbor.

Fendlay was taken into custody without incident, but a search of his home led to the seizure of several weapons, including several assault-style rifles, shotguns, handguns, and two unserialized lower firearm components.

He is now facing multiple charges.

