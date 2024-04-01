Assault, Robbery Involving 7 Teens Under Investigation In Anne Arundel County: Police

It happened near the 900 block of Tidewater Road in Pasadena around 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, March 30, the AACPD said.

Two victims were approached by a group of about seven teens, assaulted, and robbed, police said.

Officers found and charged three 13-year-olds during a follow-up search; two males from Glen Burnie and Severn, and a female from Linthicum Heights.

No weapons were displayed during the assault, police said.

The investigation is being led by Eastern District detectives. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-222-6145 or the Eastern District Tip Line at 410-222-3502.

