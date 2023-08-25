Animal Shelter To Get Boost From Anne Arundel Lottery Winner

Danielle Schwanke, a medical assistant and pet foster parent has big plans for her top-prize after cashing in on a fresh cash windfall playing the "Red Hot Cash" scratcher

The 34-year-old raced to Maryland Lottery Headquarters in Baltimore after realizing that she hit the jackpot on a ticket sold at Giant on Governor Ritchie Highway in Severna Park.

According to Lottery officials, the food store was getting ready to close when Schwanke ran in to pick up some medicine. On her way out, she passed a Lottery vending machine, picked up $20 worth of scratch-offs, including the winning "Red Hot Cash" ticket.

She said that she gave some of the tickets to her boyfriend, who came up empty, while she waited until later that night to play hers, which left her in shock as she repeatedly pored over the ticket to make sure that she really won, waking up her boyfriend in the process.

"I know I went ghost white," she said. "I thought this had to be a mistake.

"I was so nervous. I have a reputation of being clumsy, so I made sure I didn't do anything crazy with the ticket."

With her newfound wealth, the stepmother of two and owner of eight cats, a dog, and five foster pets, said that she plans to donate some of the money to an area animal shelter, with some going to treat the kids.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Anne Arundel and receive free news updates.