Alert Issued For Missing 77-Year-Old Man In Anne Arundel County

Concerns are growing for the family of 77-year-old John Robert Cordani, who has been reported missing in Anne Arundel County and may be in need of assistance.

He was last seen on Wednesday, Aug. 23 in the 300 block of Norman Avenue in Glen Burnie driving a blue 2012 Toyota van with the Maryland license plate "1AW3969."

Cordani was described as being 5-foot-5, weighing 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and a black baseball hat with military insignia.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Anne Arundel County Police Missing Person Unit by calling (410) 222-4731.

