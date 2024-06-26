Partly Cloudy 96°

18-Year-Old Man Killed, Teenager Critically Injured In Brooklyn Park Crash: Police

An 18-year-old was killed and a teenager suffered life-threatening injuries after losing control of a 2011 Infiniti and crashing into a tree in Anne Arundel County, police confirmed.

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the fatal crash.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Zak Failla
Anthony Wayne Hinton III, of Glen Burnie, has been identified as the driver who was killed early on Wednesday morning in Brooklyn Park.

Investigators say that at around 12:30 a.m. on June 26, officers from the Anne Arundel County Police Department responded to the 4200 block of Ritchie Highway to investigate a reported crash with two victims.

The initial investigation determined that Hinton was driving north on Ritchie Highway when he lost control, cross the raised center median and into the opposite lanes before striking the tree.

Hinton was pronounced dead at the scene and the 17-year-old was rushed by Anne Arundel County Fire personnel to the R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment and evaluation of critical injuries.

His condition was not available on Wednesday night.

The crash remains under investigation.

