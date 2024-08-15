Worcesters' Stephen Nedoroscik Unpacks His Paris Olympic Trips For Jimmy Fallon

Now, the Massachusetts native is one of the most recognizable sports figures in the world and a big draw for talk shows like "The Tonight Show."

The bespeckled 25-year-old Worcester native and Pennsylvania State Alumni became one of the breakout stars at the 2024 Paris Olympics after he pulled off near perfection on the pommel horse.

That landed him the nickname "the pommel horse guy" but also a bronze medal for the US men's gymnastics team. It was the team's first Olympic medal since 2008. He won a second, individual bronze medal in the pommel horse as well.

He spoke to Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, Aug. 13, about how life has changed and how he's dealing with his newfound fame.

The world loves his "Clark Kent" glasses, effortless grace, and his wry smile. Photos of him relaxing before a competition went viral.

"There's been memes of you all over the internet now after that win — people are loving you, me included," Fallon said. The late-night host showed a meme of Nedoroscik and Superman star Christopher Reeve side-by-side.

One of the most famous photos is of Nedoroscik seemingly asleep just a few minutes before one of the biggest moments of his professional life. Fallon even made a song about the meme.

So, was Nedoroscik snoozing?

"So after a really long day like that, where I'm waiting around five hours to finally compete and represent. ... We get there earlier, and then warm up and then march out and compete," Nedoroscik told Fallon. "It was like five hours or so. So finally when it got to horse, I needed to calm down."

Of course, Nedoroscik has many talents — like solving a Rubik's Cube.

Fallon asked him to prove it and Nedoroscik did it in 15.42 seconds. Not a record, but it could be the fastest solve while wearing two Bronze medals. Someone should check with the Guinness Book Of Records.

