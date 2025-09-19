Worcester Man Guilty Of Kidnapping, Throwing 7-Year-Old Off Shrewsbury I-290 Bridge: DA

Hubert, 43, of Worcester, was convicted of two counts of attempted murder, one count of strangulation, and one count of kidnapping a child on Thursday, Sept. 18. He was acquitted of two counts of aggravated rape in the 2017 attack, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

He faces up to 35 years in prison when Judge Karin Bell sentences him on Oct. 3, authorities said.

Last week, the victim, now 15, testified about the night of the assault. She said both she and Hubert were at a birthday party at her grandparents’ home. Hubert, a close family friend, often attended the family’s summer gatherings, according to MassLive.

After an Aug. 27, 2017, party, Hubert kidnapped her and left around 2:30 a.m. He drove her in his car for about 90 minutes. Prosecutors said Hubert pulled over at one point, raped and strangled her, and left bruises on her neck and body.

The girl told jurors she tried to fight back but later pretended to be dead after Hubert put a plastic bag over her head, according to MassLive;

I was thinking that he wanted me dead. If I breathed really lightly and quietly, he would think that I was dead, and everything would stop.

Hubert then threw her from the I-290 bridge over Lake Quinsigamond in Shrewsbury. She survived the fall and swam nearly 100 yards to shore, where she found help from a nearby resident.

Hubert pleaded not guilty after his arrest and was held on $1 million bail. Since 2020, his trial had been repeatedly delayed.

Worcester Police Chief Paul Saucier praised the work of investigators.

"The Worcester Police Department's Special Crimes Unit and DA Joe Early demonstrated remarkable dedication in their pursuit of justice," Saucier said. "We are deeply grateful for their efforts on behalf of the victim and their family."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.