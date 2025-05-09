'State-Sanctioned Harassment': ICE Bust In Massachusetts Sparks Outrage, Multiple Arrests

Agents ultimately arrested the woman, while Worcester police took her daughter and another woman into custody after the pair resisted, authorities said. The incident marks the latest confrontation between federal agents and citizens as debates over immigration enforcement continue to spill into American cities and neighborhoods.

ICE agents called for police assistance on Eureka Street in Worcester around 11:15 a.m. Thursday, May 8, after facing resistance from a group of more than 25 people blocked them from leaving with the detained woman.

Multiple videos of the incident circulating online show people surrounding an unmarked vehicle as neighbors shout at agents to produce a warrant. They never did, according to LUCE Immigrant Justice Network of Massachusetts.

The woman’s name was not released. Worcester city officials said Friday that ICE agents had still not disclosed her identity.

Neighbors encircled the vehicle as agents tried to drive away. Despite a police presence, protesters shouted and demanded answers.

Worcester police described the scene as "chaotic."

"The crowd was unruly, and several people were putting their hands on federal agents and Worcester officers in an attempt to keep the vehicle and the arrestee from leaving," Worcester police said in a statement.

Worcester police arrested the 16-year-old daughter of the woman after authorities said she kicked the vehicle as it drove away with her mother inside, according to CBS Boston. She faces four charges.

Ashley Spring, 38, allegedly threw an unknown liquid at officers during the teen’s arrest. She is charged with assault on a police officer, assault with a dangerous weapon, and interfering with police, Worcester authorities said.

LUCE said in a statement that such raids have a traumatic, long-term impact on communities.

"What our community witnessed was state-sanctioned harassment and intimidation. Armed agents are using fear and violence to intimidate families, silence questions, and strip away dignity," the group said in a statement. "... Our community witnessed this not only as neighbors, but as a family. Mothers stood beside mothers clear in purpose: to protect each other and demand justice for those who are being silenced."

Dozens of people shared the videos of the raid, expressing anger and disbelief at how the arrest unfolded.

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty said Thursday he was "devastated" by the incident.

"The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city,” Petty told Boston.com. “Simply put, we cannot have this happen in our community.”

On Friday, Petty said he fears the incident won’t be the last. He worries there could be more clashes between police and the public. He asked city leaders to develop a formal policy to guide future interactions with federal immigration agents.

