Ryan Wilcox is being held without bail in the death of Mitchell Burke, 32, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

A passerby found Burke's body in a wooded area off Brigham Street around 10 a.m. Jan. 4, authorities said. He suffered serious wounds from a baseball bat to the head, chest, and stomach, and his pants were pulled down, authorities said. Police have not explained why.

Wilcox was arrested a few days later.

Burke's mother told investigators her son planned to meet his former boss, Wilcox, on New Year's Eve and never returned her car.

Investigators have not released a motive.

Burke is survived by a young daughter along with the girl's mom and his mother, according to his obituary.

