Mixed Reviews, Epic Fail Taint Tom Brady's Debut As NFL Announcer

That seems to be the consensus review following his first day as an NFL analyst.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion debuted as an NFL commentator for Fox on Sunday, Sept. 8, covering the Dallas Cowboys' 33-17 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Though many fans were left talking about Brady's performance rather than anything in the game.

Critics dinged him for his nervousness and stiffness in front of the camera. They were shocked to see a man so full of emotion and fire on the field seem so lifeless and stilted off of it.

Others took issue with his tepid and obvious takes. Especially considering he is being paid $375 million, more than any broadcaster in history, for a 10-year contract.

Compounding Brady's woes was that he supplanted former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen on Fox's No. 1 commentating squad, despite Olsen being seen as one of the best players turned broadcasters in recent memory.

The most notable moment from Brady's debut was the cringe-inducing fist bump that wasn't when Fox's rules analyst Mike Pereira left the Hall of Famer hanging on national television.

"Fist bump" trended on X (formerly Twitter) soon after the awkward interaction.

It wasn't all bad. Plenty of people saw Brady's debut for what it was — his first day on the job.

Longtime weatherman Gary Lezak said fans should have patience as seeming natural on camera is a learned skill.

"Tom Brady is getting beaten up on X right now on his debut as a broadcaster," he posted on X. "I spent 38 years in broadcasting, and he is a rookie on his first day. I can tell he is very nervous, and it isn't something that gets better instantly. He will get much better, so give him some slack. And, let's see him improve in the next few weeks."

