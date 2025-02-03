Fair 37°

SHARE

Mass Man Impersonated Pennsylvania Police Officer To Run Construction Scam: Cops

A Massachusetts man is behind bars after state police say he tried to con his way into a Pennsylvania home by posing as a cop.

Thomas Rooney

Thomas Rooney

Photo Credit: Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Thomas Rooney, 25, was arrested in Hempfield Township after a resident called police about a suspicious encounter on Friday morning, Jan. 31. The victim told troopers that Rooney knocked on her door, identified himself as a Pittsburgh police officer, and asked to come inside.

Three other men waited nearby in a pickup truck with Massachusetts plates, police said. They claimed to be from out of town and said they were selling gravel for driveways, which investigators believe was part of a scam.

The victim said Rooney's tone and demeanor scared her, and she refused to let them inside her home. 

Rooney was charged with impersonating a public servant, simple assault, and harassment, police said. 

A judge ordered him held without bail, police said.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE