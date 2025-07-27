Market 32 and Price Chopper Team Up with DoorDash to Bring Groceries Right to Your Door

Whether you're prepping for a last-minute dinner, hosting a thrilling game day party, or simply craving a midnight snack, Market 32 and Price Chopper have you covered — fast. Thanks to a new partnership with DoorDash, customers can now get fresh groceries and pantry staples delivered straight to their doorstep.

As the demand for convenience continues to grow, Market 32 and Price Chopper are stepping up to make shopping easier than ever. From missing ingredients for tonight’s meal to milk, bananas, and chips, shoppers can browse and order a wide selection of products right from the DoorDash app or website.

Speed Meets Selection

What sets this partnership apart is the combination of fast, on-demand delivery with the trusted quality and local service that Price Chopper and Market 32 have delivered for decades. Whether you’re out of bread, need ice cream for movie night, or want soda and dips before kickoff, just a few taps on your phone can save the day.

We’re also proud to share that customers can link their AdvantEdge Card to DoorDash, earning points on every eligible order. That means you get the same great perks you’ve always enjoyed in-store without ever leaving your home.

Perfect for Every Moment

Cooking dinner and forgot garlic? No problem.

No problem. Hosting friends for the big game? Get drinks, wings, and ice in a flash.

Get drinks, wings, and ice in a flash. Up late and craving something sweet? Ice cream and cookies are just a tap away.

This new delivery option is ideal for busy families, college students, seniors, or anyone who just needs a little extra help staying stocked up without making an extra trip.

How to Order

To try it out, customers can simply:

Open the DoorDash app or visit doordash.com Search for Market 32 or Price Chopper Choose your items and check out — that’s it!

With this partnership, Market 32 and Price Chopper continue to innovate and adapt to customers' evolving needs, delivering more than just groceries — they’re delivering peace of mind, right to your door.