MA Tops New National Rankings For School Quality, Safety: Here's Why

WalletHub released its 2025 list of States with the Best & Worst School Systems on Monday, July 21. The study ranked every state's public schools based on academic performance, safety, funding, and teacher credentials.

Massachusetts ranked No. 1 in the country, earning top scores in both fourth- and eighth-grade math and reading. The Bay State also had the highest share of students scoring a three or better on Advanced Placement (AP) exams and one of the lowest rates of in-school violence.

Connecticut placed second overall, with the nation's second-best American College Testing (ACT) scores and sixth-best share of top-ranked public high schools. It also ranked among the safest states for students, with the lowest rate of illegal drugs reported on school property.

New Jersey came in third, backed by the second-best reading scores and fifth-best math performance nationwide. The Garden State also had the second-highest share of students scoring a three or higher on AP exams and ranked in the top 10 for pupil-teacher ratio.

Virginia ranked fourth overall and placed fifth in safety. Maryland followed at No. 9, thanks to its strong school safety measures and consistent academic results.

New York rounded out the top 10. The Empire State was boosted by its low student-teacher ratio and high reading scores.

Pennsylvania landed at 22nd, scoring 18th in academic quality but just 28th in safety. Despite ranking 12th in spending per student, it trailed neighboring states in key education outcomes.

WalletHub ranked all seven states as "high spending" on education, but only some of those investments have resulted in top-tier schools.

"Getting enough funding is essential for a productive school system, but simply having more money doesn't guarantee success," said WalletHub analyst Chip Lupo. "How funds are applied also plays a big role in how good a school system is, as does the quality of educators, other professionals and the curriculum. In addition, schools need to focus not just on test scores but also on making sure that students feel safe, comfortable and cared for."

You can click here to see WalletHub's full study.

