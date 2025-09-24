Fog/Mist 62°

SHARE

Leroy L. Thompson Jr. Sentenced In Killing Of Joshua Lopez

A judge has sentenced a Worcester man who killed his friend during a dispute over a restaurant bill to life in prison, authorities said. 

Jail Cell

Jail Cell

 Photo Credit: Image by Daniel Vanderkin (Pixabay)
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Leroy L. Thompson Jr., 30, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment of a child, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said. He was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

He will be eligible for parole in 20 years. 

Thompson shot Joshua Lopez, 24, while Lopez sat in the back seat of a car on Almont Avenue on July 5, 2020. Lopez was sitting next to a child when Thompson fired the shot, prosecutors said. 

Lopez died the next day at the hospital.

“I hope today’s sentencing brings some measure of justice to the family and loved ones of Mr. Lopez,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement.

to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE