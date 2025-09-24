Leroy L. Thompson Jr., 30, was found guilty last month of second-degree murder and reckless endangerment of a child, Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. said. He was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 24.

He will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

Thompson shot Joshua Lopez, 24, while Lopez sat in the back seat of a car on Almont Avenue on July 5, 2020. Lopez was sitting next to a child when Thompson fired the shot, prosecutors said.

Lopez died the next day at the hospital.

“I hope today’s sentencing brings some measure of justice to the family and loved ones of Mr. Lopez,” Worcester County District Attorney Joseph Early said in a statement.

