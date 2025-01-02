Kayden M. Keane Hoffler, 17, was indicted by a Worcester County Grand Jury on Dec. 20, in the death of 19-year-old Eathan Renteria. Hoffler faces a single count of murder in connection with the April 30 shooting, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said.

The tragic events unfolded on Paine Street around 9 p.m. after Worcester police received reports of a car crashing into a home. Officers found Renteria in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, suffering from a gunshot wound. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he fought for his life for nearly three weeks but died on May 16.

Eathan's obituary said he was a loving young man who cared deeply for his family and friends.

Eathan's journey on this earth was marked by kindness, warmth, and a contagious enthusiasm for life. Eathan’s life legacy will be remembered and live through the lives of strangers as he gave miracles to families with his most precious and valuable physical gems. Eathan’s heart was pure and selfless. Free of hate.

Hoffler, who was 16 at the time of the shooting, was initially arrested on May 8 and charged in juvenile court with armed assault to murder and firearms offenses. However, the charge was upped after Renteria died, and Hoffler was arraigned on a murder charge in October.

Now, the case moves to Worcester Superior Court, where Hoffler is scheduled to be arraigned on Jan. 13.

Authorities have not released details about the motive or circumstances surrounding the shooting, leaving many unanswered questions for a grieving community.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.