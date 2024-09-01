It's Organic Month: Shop Organic Across the Store at Price Chopper and Market 32!

National Organic Month is celebrated every September, and we could not be more excited here at Price Chopper & Market 32. While many people associate organic foods to just produce, we offer so many different organic items across multiple departments. These include organic meats, cereals, breads, cookies, frozen meals, baby food, and so much more. Check them out here!

At its core, organic means a way of farming and making products that helps the environment and supports different kinds of plants and animals. Organic foods are produced without synthetic chemicals or GMOs. Instead, they use natural methods to keep the soil healthy and manage pests

Organic product tags on our website can help you select organic items for pickup or delivery and explore products across our site that fuel your wellness routine. Plus, all month long earn 3x AdvantEdge Rewards points on all organic purchases! Shop this week’s flyer here.