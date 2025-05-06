ICE Busts Guatemalan Man Accused Of Child Sex Crimes In Worcester

Juan Rene Barcenes-Velasque, 56, was turned over to ICE by the Worcester District Court after he was arraigned on five counts of indecent assault and battery on a child, immigration authorities said.

“Juan Rene Barcenes-Velasquez illegally entered the United States and unlawfully settled in Massachusetts,” said Patricia H. Hyde, acting Field Office Director for ICE Boston. “Now he has apparently repeatedly victimized a child, doing unthinkable damage to her.”

ICE records show Barcenes-Velasquez first appeared in Worcester court in 2003 for violating a protection order. He was convicted and placed on probation.

“We are happy that our law enforcement partners opted to honor our immigration detainer against Barcenes-Velasquez,” Hyde said. “The alternative would be for ICE to send a team of officers to make an at-large arrest potentially placing the officers, the offender — and most importantly, the community — in harm’s way.”

Barcenes-Velasquez remains in ICE custody and is expected to appear before a U.S. immigration judge.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Worcester and receive free news updates.