How To Watch Trump Vs. Harris Debate, What's At Stake?

The two are set to face off on Tuesday, Sept. 10., at 9 p.m. at The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.

The ABC News-hosted debate will be similar to when Trump and President Joe Biden squared off earlier this summer. Biden dropped out shortly after a rocky performance, and Harris claimed the Democrat's nomination.

Despite pushback from the Harris campaign, each candidate's microphone will be muted whenever they have not been asked a question to avoid interruptions, which have plagued previous debates.

FiveThirtyEight's aggregate national poll has Harris with a 2.8 percent lead heading into Tuesday's debate. The website takes the average of the most credible surverys.

Though, with just eight weeks remaining and both camps making heavy pushes in battleground states like Pennsylvania, the scales could tip either way.

"There's a sizable number of people who could still change their minds," Berwood A. Yost, director of the Franklin & Marshall College Poll told Daily Voice on Monday, Sept. 9.

This could be Harris and Trump's only debate, and with heavy interest in the showdown, it may be the only time to present their promises to the American people and pick apart their opponent's plans in person.

How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Sept. 10

Tuesday, Sept. 10 Time : 9 p.m. (The debate will last 90 minutes)

: 9 p.m. (The debate will last 90 minutes) Location : The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia

: The National Constitution Center in Philadelphia Moderators : David Muir and Linsey Davis

: David Muir and Linsey Davis How to Watch on TV : The debate will air live on ABC with simulcasts on CBS, CNN, and Fox News.

: The debate will air live on ABC with simulcasts on CBS, CNN, and Fox News. How to Stream: You can stream the debate at ABC News Live, Disney+, Hulu, CBS News 24/7, CBSNews.com, and Paramount+.

