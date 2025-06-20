Francisco Ortiz, 34, of Worcester, was indicted by a grand jury and charged with one count of murder and one count of improper storage of a firearm. He also faces three counts each of permitting bodily injury to a child and reckless endangerment of a child, the Worcester County District Attorney said.

Ortiz has been in state custody since he was first charged last October.

Police were called to Ortiz's home in October to reports of a child who had fallen and was unresponsive.

Ortiz told doctors that his daughter had hurt herself after she fell off a table, but physicians said the severity of her skull fracture was far too severe for that to be the truth, the prosecutor said.

At that time, he was arraigned in Worcester Central District Court for several offenses, including assault and battery on a child with substantial bodily injury, permitting substantial bodily injury to a child, assault and battery, and multiple counts of reckless endangerment of a child, the prosecutor said.

Prosecutors did not detail what Ortiz is accused of doing or how the child died.

