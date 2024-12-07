Charles Monroe, 32, of Lock Haven, is charged with strangulation and simple assault following a disturbing incident on North Fairview Street last month, Crime Watch said.

Police were dispatched to a Lock Haven home around 3:55 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27. When officers arrived, they found the teenage girl with visible injuries to her neck, face, and lips. Investigators say Monroe allegedly picked the girl up by her neck before throwing her onto a bed. He’s also accused of choking the girl's dog during the incident, the report said.

Court records show Monroe has a significant criminal history in Massachusetts, including convictions for kidnapping and assault in Worcester County.

Three Worcester schoolgirls in 2010 said Monroe attacked them with a knife in separate assaults, the Worcester Telegram reported. He stole one of their book bags after placing a blade to her throat, sliced another's hand open, and the third said she used the weapons to point the way to an apartment, where she was raped multiple times, the report continued.

Monroe's bail in the Pennsylvania case was initially set at $15,000, which he posted. However, Clinton County District Attorney Dave Strouse has called for a new bail hearing, set for Monday, Dec. 9, at 9 a.m.

