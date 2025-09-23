Enrique Antonio Canales-Martinez, 26, was indicted on one count of manslaughter on Monday, Sept. 22, said Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr.

Canales-Martinez was ordered held on $100,000 cash bail. His next court date is set for October 23.

Worcester police responded to Southgate Street on June 21 and found Mayhew lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave first aid, and he was rushed to the hospital, where he died a short time later.

Canales-Martinez also faces charges of armed assault to murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon with serious bodily injury, assault and battery with a firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling.

He has been in custody since his arrest shortly after the shooting.

