Duo Charged With Murdering Mom, Daughter In Worcester Shooting

Dejan Belnavis, 27, and Karel Mangual, 28, both of Worcester, were indicted last week on two counts of murder each, the Worcester County District Attorney's Office said. They are being held without bail.

The two are accused of gunning down Chasity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Milton in their car in the area of Lisbon Street at Englewood Avenue on Tuesday, March 5.

Mangual, 28, was arrested shortly after the killing, but Belnavis ran away to California, where police captured him a week later, the prosecutor said.

Chasity "Chas" Nunez was a member of the Army National Guard and worked as a patient safety and clinical quality coordinator at MIT Healthcare. The company called her one of its "shining stars."

Zella was a "high-achieve sixth grader" who was liked by her teachers and had many friends, school system officials said.

Nunez left behind a 2-year-old daughter named Isla.

