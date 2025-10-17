Celebrating 10 Years of Market 32—Fresh, Local, and Thankful for You

For 10 incredible years, Market 32 has been proud to bring fresh, quality food and genuine care to our neighbors across the region. What started as a vision to create a better grocery experience — focused on freshness, service, and community — has grown into a decade-long journey made possible by you, our loyal customers.

Now, we’re celebrating you – our loyal customers – with our biggest anniversary event ever, filled with exciting prizes, giveaways, and daily chances to win big!

Spin, Win, and Celebrate All Month Long

It’s celebration time at Market 32 — and you’re invited to join in the fun every single day!

As part of our 10-Year Anniversary, you can spin our Daily Wheel for a chance to win up to $32 in AdvantEdge Rewards points instantly. Whether you shop in-store or online, each spin gives you another opportunity to win — and the excitement doesn’t stop there.

We’re also giving away some truly amazing prizes throughout the celebration:

🛒 Free Groceries for a Year — Imagine shopping for all your essentials on us!

And here’s a pro tip: Download the Market 32 and Price Chopper app to stay in the loop on all the latest anniversary promotions. Be sure to enable push notifications so you never miss a freebie, surprise reward, or flash giveaway. Your phone will become your ticket to exclusive deals and reminders throughout the celebration.

So, what are you waiting for? Spin daily, shop often, and celebrate with us all month long — because at Market 32, we’re turning 10, but the gifts are all for you!

Why We Started — and Why We’re Still Here

Market 32 began with a simple mission: to offer highest-quality, freshest food, putting our customers first and being a true neighbor in every community we serve. From our vibrant produce and fresh bakery to our full-service meat and seafood counters, we’ve always believed grocery shopping should be personalized, convenient, and full of care. We’re also proud to support local causes and organizations that promote health, wellness, and education.

For 10 years, we’ve been honored to serve you — your families, your celebrations, and your everyday moments. None of this would be possible without your loyalty and trust.

Join the Celebration

Visit our 10-Year Anniversary landing page to learn more about our giveaways, weekly surprises, and how you can take part in the fun: 👉 pricechopper.com/anniversary

Thank you for choosing Market 32 — here’s to another decade of fresh food, exceptional service, and being your neighborhood grocery store.